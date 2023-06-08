WCWS Florida St Oklahoma Softball

Oklahoma's Alyssa Brito celebrates after drawing a walk from Florida State during the second inning of the first game of the NCAA Women's College World Series softball championship series Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Nate Billings)

 Nate Billings

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Whether it's Oklahoma’s celebrations for anything from a spectacular defensive play to drawing a walk or Tennessee’s players showering teammates with fake money in the dugout after a home run, the energy around the sport beyond the play has drawn considerable attention at this year’s Women’s College World Series.

