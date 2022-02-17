America’s most famous college administrator, albeit a fictional role, once advised a young man in his charge, “Fat, drunk and stupid is no way to go through life, son.”
If we listen to an assortment of rankings and lists from national media, we might think Dean Wormer was talking about Mississippi.
We know better.
There are many places in which Mississippi excels.
One of those is college baseball, and it begins on Friday.
Mississippi State’s national championship is the crowning achievement of this way of thinking.
It certainly wasn’t the beginning of college baseball in Mississippi nor is it the only example of it.
In the last four years – which includes the abbreviated season of 2020 when there was no postseason – MSU, Ole Miss and Southern Miss are a combined 439-187 for a win percentage of .701.
Southern Miss twice won Conference USA regular-season championships in that span.
Ole Miss and MSU have combined for three national seeds and five super regionals.
Mississippi State has made three-straight trips to Omaha and won it all last year.
All the winning has been achieved amid the imbalance of financial aid offered in some other states – plus Vanderbilt – to offset the shameful lack of scholarship money available to college baseball players.
Success that goes far beyond the last three years has made for devoted fan bases and levels of giving that have helped build two of the nicest college baseball stadiums in the country less than two hours a part in North Mississippi.
The phrase “father of SEC baseball” has often been applied to former MSU coach Ron Polk. He reached the College World Series six times at Mississippi State, once at Georgia Southern and once at Georgia.
Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco is the third-winningest SEC coach behind Polk and his own former coach, LSU’s Skip Bertman.
For all that Bianco has accomplished, he has his detractors who say his one trip to Omaha in 21 seasons as Ole Miss coach is not enough. It's a story line that could reappear in four months if a loaded Rebels lineup doesn't get there.
That passion is part of what makes for great college baseball in Mississippi.
It’s little wonder that the beginning of baseball captures the attention and hope of fan bases in mid-February while MSU and Ole Miss basketball can’t sniff the March Madness bubble.
The Bulldogs and Rebels, though, are both ranked in the top five of D1Baseball.com’s preseason Top 25.
There were threats of severe weather for today, and there are sub-freezing morning lows in the forecast for the weekend.
It’s baseball season.
And in Mississippi, that’s something special.