The Ole Miss and Mississippi State baseball season openers have been pushed back a day.
The 2021 State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas, featuring both Mississippi State and Ole Miss, has had its entire schedule pushed back a day according to Kendall Rogers of D1baseball.
An official announcement is expected soon.
The three-day, six-team tournament was originally scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, but has been moved to Saturday, Sunday and Monday due to inclement weather and travel concerns.
The six-team field features six teams ranked in the Top 10 of the D1baseball preseason poll, including No. 6-ranked Ole Miss and No. 7 Mississippi State. No. 8 Arkansas, No. 9 Texas, No. 10 TCU and No. 2 Texas Tech round out the field.
Both teams have set times they are scheduled to play.
Mississippi State will play Texas at 11 a.m. on Saturday, TCU at 11 a.m. on Sunday, and Texas Tech at 11 a.m. on Monday.
Ole Miss will play TCU at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on Sunday, and Texas at 3 p.m. on Monday.