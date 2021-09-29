College basketball practice begins around the country on Wednesday.

Mississippi State is coming off an 18-15 season in which it advanced to the NIT championship against Memphis.

The Bulldogs hope to reach the NCAA Tournament this season with help from four high major transfers.

Like MSU, Ole Miss played in the NIT last year and hopes to reach the Big Dance for the first time since Kermit Davis’ first season in 2019.

The Rebels, 16-12 last year after a run to the March Madness bubble, have added three high major transfers to the roster.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com.

