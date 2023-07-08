When Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin inked a lucrative new extension last year, it was a demonstration that Ole Miss was willing to do whatever it took to keep up with the heavyweights of the SEC, especially in the historically stacked SEC West.
First-year head football coach Zach Arnett will be roaming the sidelines for Mississippi State this season. When the two square off against each other on Thanksgiving for this year’s Egg Bowl, it’ll also be a battle of two different approaches to coaching hires and what trying to compete in the SEC looks like at both schools.
What are Mississippi State and Ole Miss getting for their money?
The Daily Journal reported in January that Kiffin’s new deal is set to pay him as much as $9 million in base salary in 2025 and 2026, with retention bonuses to stay as Ole Miss’ head coach in 2023 and 2024 that, if met, would get him to $9 million as well. His new contract also pays out bonuses for achievements, like defeating a non-conference Power 5 opponent, making and/or winning the SEC Championship and qualifying for certain bowl games.
Under the hood, Mississippi State runs a tight ship, especially considering with what the Bulldogs have to work. Mississippi State is generally at or near the bottom of the SEC in total revenue annually, according to the Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database. Ole Miss has mostly trended similarly.
But while coaching salaries have ballooned at Mississippi State, like at its SEC counterparts, they’ve still trended toward the bottom of the SEC; the Bulldogs have been either dead last or second to last in each of the last five years (not counting 2023) and below the Power 5 median in the database’s coaches compensation category. (Note: The Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database doesn’t have data on private schools like Vanderbilt, nor does compensation include severance.)
Neither school was exactly leading the charge with coaching salaries compared to the rest of the conference, but they’re still on the rise. Ole Miss has seen a 52.6% jump in coaches compensation since 2018 that moved the Rebels to eighth in the SEC in 2022, and Mississippi State’s has risen by 29%.
Do wins directly correlate with success? An expert weighs in
Paying out large sums of money for coaches is a risky proposition. While championship-winning coaches like Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and Kirby Smart were the top three highest-paid coaches last season, according to USA Today's coaching salaries database, there are also a couple of potential major misses. Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher both made at least $9 million, only for their schools to not even qualify for a bowl game.
But in a highly competitive field, there are always fears of a better offer coming from elsewhere once a coach becomes a hot commodity. Kiffin’s new deal, for example, came after rumors swirled around his potentially taking the then-vacant head coach position at Auburn.
“How much are you paying your coach, how do we get a coach on our staff, how do we outbid him from going to Arkansas or Vanderbilt or some of the other schools in the SEC?” said Karen Weaver, graduate faculty and academic director at the University of Pennsylvania and expert on the intersection of college sports and administration.
“And so, that becomes the most public indicator of the ‘commitment’ … that an institution has to bettering their football program or keeping their football program on a winning trajectory is by how much you’re paying your head coach.”
And while their rivals in Oxford have hitched their hopes to a bigger name in Kiffin, Mississippi State went in a different direction following the untimely death of Mike Leach last December by promoting Arnett — Leach’s defensive coordinator — and inking him to a four-year deal that pays him $3 million annually, a pittance compared to Kiffin’s latest deal. Of the 13 SEC coaches in USA Today’s database, only South Carolina’s Shane Beamer made less money last season.
It’s a similar story in men’s basketball, where South Carolina’s Lamont Paris was the only coach in the SEC who made less than Mississippi State’s Chris Jans, though Jans was immediately rewarded with a new contract following the Bulldogs’ NCAA Tournament appearance.
Before Leach’s passing, he made $5.5 million in total pay last season, according to USA Today. While that’s more than what Arnett stands to make this season in the same role, it still only ranked ninth in the conference and 21st in the nation.
Mississippi State has also operated on the smallest recruiting budget of the 13 SEC schools in the Knight-Newhouse database in each of the last five seasons. Despite this, the Bulldogs have mostly hovered around the .500 mark in conference play in football in that span.
Ole Miss was in a similar boat with recruiting, primarily trending toward the bottom of the SEC. However, spending on recruiting increased to roughly $2.5 million in 2022, a 48.9% increase from 2018.
Time will tell if that’s the start of a new trend for the Rebels or if that investment is worth it, but the Rebels have also overcome any spending shortages by recording a 14-11 record in conference play under Kiffin, despite playing in the SEC West.
And while the point of paying millions upon millions of dollars to hire and retain coaches is to stay competitive, Wayne State University assistant professor Scott Hirko maintains that there’s no data to back that up. Hirko previously served as the project manager for the Knight-Newhouse College Athletics Database and is now a scholar-in-residence for the Newhouse School of Communications at Syracuse, where he uses the database to delve into financial decisions in major college sports.
As seen with Tucker and Fisher last season, inflated coaching salaries don’t always come with more wins, he said.
“The incorrect assumption is that paying money for coaches translates into success – that’s incorrect,” said Hirko. “There’s no data to support that, and that’s over years. It’s assumed that, if you get a high-profile coach and pay that type of money, that they should be able to win.”
As Ole Miss looks to make the most of its new investment, the Rebels have seen highs and lows with Kiffin roaming the sidelines.
The Rebels made it to a New Year’s Six bowl in 2021 in just his second season, and Ole Miss bolted out of the gates last year to a 7-0 start. But a losing skid that saw the Rebels drop five of their final six games, including losses to Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl and Texas Tech in their bowl game, raised some concerns about Kiffin’s ability to compete with the heavyweights of the SEC West.
How this sets the stage for the 2023 Egg Bowl
This year’s Egg Bowl will shape up to be like a battle between an established NFL quarterback versus a first-year signal caller.
One school has already hitched its horse, the other is in the feeling-out phase in Year 1. At some point, Mississippi State will have to decide whether Arnett is the long-term solution.
In today’s day and age of coaching salaries, the Bulldogs might be only one strong season away from having to answer with their wallet, while any setbacks in Oxford may have fans wondering if they handed the keys to the wrong driver.
