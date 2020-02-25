Blue Mountain
The Toppers are off to a 7-9 start, with a doubleheader set for today – field conditions permitting – at home against No. 21-ranked Lyon College (11-3) from Batesville, Arkansas.
First pitch is set for noon at the BMC Sportsplex.
In its first road series of the season, Blue Mountain took a series from No. 17 Texas Wesleyan, winning 7-5 Friday and 7-4 on Saturday.
"I'm extremely proud of our guys and the resiliency they showed against one of the top teams in the nation," head coach Curt Fowler said. "We're starting to play like the team we believe we are."
Blue Mountain opens Southern States Athletic Conference play on Friday at home with a 1 p.m. game against Martin Methodist. A Saturday doubleheader will wrap up the series starting at noon.
Junior colleges
Northeast: The Tigers (9-1), ranked No. 12 nationally this week, are set for their first road games on Wednesday at East Central.
Freshman pitchers J.T. Durham (Memphis) and Cole Phillips (West Union) are both off to 3-0 starts.
Phillips was the starter on Saturday in a 4-0 win against Southwest Tennessee, the Tigers' first shutout since a victory over Southwest Mississippi on April 22, 2019.
Itawamba: The seventh-ranked Indians (4-2) blew out Lake Land 10-0 and 13-6 on Saturday and are scheduled to visit Alabama’s Calhoun Community College today.
Freshman Tyler Murphy (New Hope) has already driven in 22 runs on the young season while batting .545. He and teammate Brett Coker (Hendersonville, Tenn.) have each hit five home runs.