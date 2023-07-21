Northeast Mississippi Community College president Dr. Ricky Ford shares a hug with Emma Braddock prior to her induction into the Northeast Sports Hall of Fame in October 2017. Braddock, who led Northeast’s tennis programs for nine seasons in the 1980s, recently passed away.
BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Northeast Mississippi Community College has lost one of its all-time most beloved and multitalented employees in the athletic department.
Emma Braddock, who was described in the institution’s student newspaper The Beacon as “Northeast’s Superwoman,” died on July 15 at the age of 90.
“Northeast was fortunate to have coach Braddock as a teacher and coach,” said college president Dr. Ricky Ford. “She was always seeking ways to assist the student-athletes that were under her direction. She will be remembered as a true Northeast Tiger and friend.”
Braddock was originally hired in 1965 to serve Northeast as one of three physical education instructors. She was a faculty member for more than a decade before taking on the role as head tennis coach for both the men and women.
She led multiple players to individual state championships and national tournament berths during her tenure. It is those accomplishments that landed Braddock a spot in the Northeast Sports Hall of Fame.
However, Braddock was a well-rounded athlete herself. She was proficient in nine different sports, including archery, badminton, basketball, golf, gymnastics, softball, tennis, tumbling and volleyball.
Golf was what she excelled at the most among all those offerings. She was the third flight winner of the Women’s Southern Golf Association (WSGA) championship at Southern Pines, N.C., in 1980.
Braddock pieced together talented women’s teams from 1984-85 that ended their seasons in Ocala, Fla., at nationals. Kathy Arnold paced the Lady Tigers with singles and doubles conference titles as a sophomore.
Melissa Tyre also secured a singles state championship alongside Arnold in 1984. Lisa Aldridge and Lori Curry were outstanding one year later with doubles titles and runner-up results in singles play.
The Tigers won 20 regular season matches during the 1982 season. Aaron Parsons and John Tate headlined that group by defeating Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in the doubles conference championship.
The Ripley native remained with the tennis programs for nine total seasons. She retired in 1990 after dedicating 25 years to making a positive impact on Northeast’s student body.
