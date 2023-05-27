As Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) and the transfer portal continue to take form and take hold of the college football world, the way players pick their college destinations is rapidly changing.
This is especially true in Mississippi, where a handful of community colleges are seeing things change as much as at any level of football.
The Magnolia State has long been home to one of the best junior college football leagues across the U.S. Mississippi programs have won 13 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) national titles on the gridiron since 1980.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) has been even more dominant in recent seasons, winning six of the last 10 NJCAA national championships. Four teams from the state finished in the final top 15 rankings of the 2022 season.
As its schools look to maintain that success, it must do so in a very different world.
In the eyes of first-year Itawamba Community College coach Travis Macon, the transfer portal has, thus far, put schools like his in a new spot.
“Most of the guys that we would normally get after, they decide to leave a Division I program or a Division II program, they usually have to go the junior college route,” Macon said. “Well now, with the transfer portal, we don’t get those players now. Now, you’re only getting them if they’re having grade trouble or have done some things that they can’t just jump in the portal.”
Macon, a Starkville native who played at Northeast Mississippi Community College, explained that, in the age of the transfer portal, many of these players will sit for as long as a year to wait out offers from bigger schools. As a result, it leaves schools like ICC playing the waiting game.
“You’re waiting to see how long that kid is going to sit in the portal,” he said. “If he’s sitting in there more than a year, he’s going to probably have to go to junior college. But most of these kids, when they’re dropping in that portal, if they play decent, they’re signing to other schools.”
Even then, ICC finds itself not getting quite the level of athletes it did before the new rules.
“It’s affecting (us) with the Power 5 kids and the Group of 5 kids. Those are the guys that are not coming to our league anymore. You’re not getting those guys. You’re not getting the (FCS) kids that’s coming to junior college that’s trying to get to mid major,” he said. “You’re losing out on those guys in the Power 5.”
The effects can also be seen a couple miles north in Booneville, where NEMCC isn’t getting as many scouts from big schools as it used to.
“Back before COVID, before they implemented the transfer portal, we probably would’ve saw an average of anywhere from 50-60 Division I schools a year, and that’s ranging from FCS to Group of 5 to Power 5,” Northeast coach Greg Davis said. “Since they implemented (the portal), it’s dropped considerably. I would say anywhere from 30-35 in a given year.”
Davis also said that the flexibility of the transfer portal now allows schools at the FCS, Group of 5 and even Divisions II and III levels to take on the role that junior colleges held for so many years.
“The bottom line is, there’s kids leaving those smaller-level schools, and they get recruited in a Group of 5 or Power 5 schools because people are moving and getting plucked,” he said. “So now, all those four-year level schools have just become junior colleges. They’ve become feeder programs for other schools.”
What's next for community colleges?
Davis believes a bevy of players with NFL aspirations that end up low on the depth chart at Division I schools remain for community college to pursue. At the end of the day, these players want to play. Davis feels that community colleges such as Northeast provide that opportunity.
“You want to play this game,” Davis said. “That’s why you lift weights 350 days out of the year, that’s why you run 340 days out of the year. You want to play the game, so that’s ultimately why you’re doing this because you love the game and you want to play. That should be the motivation, but experience is everything.”
It’s no secret that both NIL and the portal are causing more and faster change in the sport than ever before. However, the junior college system doesn’t have to.
To Davis, the appeal in junior college is that it helps the local player grow on and off the field. As long as junior colleges continue to serve those nearby, Davis believes they will always have a lot of value.
“I can name 50-something-odd kids that have been from Mississippi that have come to my program that have signed to four-year schools and that have gone on not only to Division I, but to NAIA, D3, D2 and guess what? They’ve got a degree, now they're working and now they’re better,” he said. “That’s what this thing is all about.”
Where NIL becomes a factor
Davis also feels that JUCO will come back on the upswing in due time, largely thanks to a new rule.
A recent NCAA proposal made in February says transfers who don’t enroll at a new school can maintain their financial aid. Essentially, if a student does not enroll at a new school immediately, the school they remain at is still committed to them financially.
"The financial aid provisions associated with this proposal were not intended to hold institutions accountable for athletics aid agreements signed when a prospective transfer enrolls elsewhere or remains enrolled at their current institution," the proposal explains. "In contrast, an institution may not cancel a signed athletics aid agreement for a prospective transfer student-athlete who does not enroll for athletically related reasons (e.g., academically ineligible to compete, injury)"
This is where money, and NIL, comes into play.
If a transfer isn’t as likely to come in academically, the incentive to sink that much money into them financially will lessen. Athletic departments and boosters are already spending a lot of money on transfers.
“They’re sitting there paying these guys. Let’s be honest; they’re getting the NIL deals, they’re getting plucked out of the portal,” Davis said. “Well now, if they don’t pan out, now I’m sinking money into him and I’m sinking … length of scholarship into that kid. That’s not good. From a business side, if it doesn’t pan out, that’s not good.”
As a result, the colleges are starting to allocate that money more towards junior college players who may not require as much financially.
“Some of these guys are sitting there going, ‘Well, we need to recruit JUCO guys because we may not have to get an NIL deal for them or we're not going to have to give them as much NIL money’.”
The experience that JUCO players get could also play a big role in a possible resurgence of recruiting.
“We’ve obviously only got him for two years versus five years or four years, so there’s advantages of recruiting a JUCO kid,” he said. “A lot of those things are factors of the way guys are going back and evaluating and finding their little niche and finding their ways of recruiting.”
