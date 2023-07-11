Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College’s Will Verdung of Corinth was drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the 13th round, 399 overall pick, in the 2023 Major League Baseball Draft Tuesday afternoon.
In his sophomore season, Verdung led the Indians in seven offensive categories with a .389 batting average, .484 on-base percentage, .706 slugging percentage, 70 hits, 65 RBI, 32 walks and 15 home runs, which put him in a four-way tie for single season home runs since 2006 with Tyreque Reed (2017), Dustin Lunn (2009) and Josh Graham (2006).
He also scored 58 runs, which was the second highest on the team, hit 10 doubles and one triple and stole five bases.
Verdung’s standout 2023 season earned him National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American, All-Region 23, Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Baseball Player of the Year and All-MACCC First Team honors.
During his ICC career, Verdung had a .401 batting average, 127 hits, 28 doubles and 107 RBI, which are all second in program history since 2007. Also, he had 25 career home runs which ties him with Reed for the program’s best.
The third baseman had a .923 career fielding percentage, recording 85 putouts, 94 assists and four double plays. Verdung also made 18 appearances on the mound and compiled a 5-4 record with 33 strikeouts in 31.1 innings.
Verdung, who is the 24th player to be drafted in program history, has the option to join the Braves organization or attend the University of Southern Mississippi, where he signed prior to the 2023 season.
