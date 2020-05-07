Summer Cryder’s offseason work had started to really pay off when the softball season came to a halt.
The ICC sophomore batted .429 with 10 RBIs and a .607 slugging percentage in 10 games. She and the rest of the Lady Indians had their eyes on duplicating last season’s historic run to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.
Cryder hit .303 with 10 home runs and 41 RBIs last season. The Mooreville product worked with a hitting coach in the offseason, with less focus on clearing the fence and more on reaching base consistently.
“I felt more comfortable when I came back my sophomore year,” Cryder said.
Despite missing four games with illness, Cryder got off to a blazing start. She had at least one hit in eight of her 10 games and homered in what turned out to be the final game of the season.
“She was about to take off,” ICC coach Andy Kirk said.
Cryder also improved in the field. Playing mainly at third base last year, she committed 16 errors and had an .894 fielding percentage. She had zero errors this season before the COVID-19 pandemic stopped play.
“She made a big effort during the offseason that was one of the areas that she really wanted to stress, was trying to improve her defensive play,” Kirk said. “She’s got the talent, it was just minor things adjusting to this level of play.”
Now Cryder will have to adjust to an even higher level of play. She recently signed with Delta State, where she will have three years of eligibility.
She had the option of returning to ICC, but it didn’t make sense from an academic standpoint. So she’s left to wonder if the Lady Indians could have returned to the national tournament after reaching it for the first time in program history.
ICC was 9-5 and had just started conference play when the season was stopped.
“This team was the most mature team I’ve had in my time here,” Kirk said. “They are very mature, and I knew once they got started and we started playing a lot of games, they were really going to take off and start gelling.”
Cryder said the players were a tight-knit group, and she’s going to miss her time in Fulton.
“With the COVID-19, it was very disappointing,” she said. “I wasn’t ready for my sophomore season to be over at ICC. It feels like home there, so I wasn’t ready to go.”