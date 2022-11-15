FULTON – Eight Itawamba Community College football players were named to the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) All-MACCC North Division Teams Tuesday.
Sophomore wide receiver Shamar Sandgren (Savannah, Ga.) was the lone Indian to receive First Team honors, but tight end Jamal Brooks (Ripley), punter Price Nixon (Clinton), linebacker Brandon Fairley (Lake Cormorant), defensive back Darryen Hobbs (Olive Branch) and defensive lineman Chris Rogers (Atlanta, Ga.) were all named to the Second Team.
Wide receiver Azaria Smith (Tipton, Ga.) and offensive lineman Qu’Darius Hodges (Batesville) earned Honorable Mention recognition as well.
Sandgren caught 24 passes for 408 yards and a team-high five touchdowns in seven games last season, highlighted by a 75-yard touchdown reception that sparked a comeback in the 35-28 win over Holmes.
Brooks had six catches for 22 yards and 46 carries for 141 yards and two touchdowns during his sophomore season. Both of his touchdowns came in the Indians’ 55-21 road win over Mississippi Delta.
With his punting yardage being 13th in the nation, Nixon, who booted 44 punts for 1,672 yards, averaged 38 yards per punt last season and landed six inside the 20. He was also a perfect 14-for-14 on extra points and 2-for-4 on field goals.
The trio of Fairley, Hobbs and Rogers anchored the Indian defense that finished in the top 10 nationally with 723 total tackles.
In addition, Fairley and Hobbs were two of the Indians’ top tacklers. Fairley finished with the second highest on the team with 67 tackles, and Hobbs followed with 66. Fairley also had one sack on the season, and Hobbs had two forced fumbles and one interception.
Rogers finished the season with 37 tackles, six sacks and a forced fumble.
Smith, who led the Indians with 33 receptions for 617 yards, picked up two touchdowns through the air. He also ran the ball 19 times for 69 yards and two touchdowns. Smith also took some snaps at quarterback, completing two passes for 31 yards.
Hodges was an anchor on the offensive front that helped the Tribe to 2,654 yards of total offense.
