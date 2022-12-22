Eight ICC football players sign with four-year programs School reports Dec 22, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Running back Eric Watts leaps over a defender during ICC's 34-7 loss to Hinds on Thursday, October 13, 2022. (Lee Adams/ICC Athletics) By Lee Adams ICC Athletics Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save FULTON, Miss. – Eight Itawamba Community College football players signed with four-year programs during the NCAA early signing period.Frank Bean | OL - Mississippi CollegeWade Cannon | LS - Delta StateDarryen Hobbs | DB - Henderson StateQu'Darius Hodges | OL - Delta StateEddie Lewis | OL - Delta StatePrice Nixon | K/P - Louisiana-MonroeShamar Sandgren | WR - South AlabamaEric Watts | RB - Valdosta StateMore signees are expected. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Football Player Program American Football Politics Delta State Year Cannon Miss. Icc Recommended for you Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily Our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories The latest breaking news, plus our top stories each week. The Sports Insider Get our top sports stories of the week each Sunday morning. Prep Rally Friday night high school football recaps and breaking updates from our Northeast Mississippi preps sports team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters