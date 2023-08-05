BOONEVILLE - Northeast Mississippi Community College has built one of the most experienced football coaching staffs in the state.
The Tigers are one of only two teams in the MACCC North Division to employ three coaches with 20 or more years of service at the collegiate level. Northeast has five total coaches with previous coordinator experience.
It starts at the top with Greg Davis, who becomes the second longest tenured head coach in program history this season. He trails only NJCAA Hall of Famer W.B. “Bill” Ward in years.
Eight of Davis’ former Tigers have signed professional contracts. That includes defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie with the Green Bay Packers and wide receiver Xavier Malone with the Atlanta Falcons within the last couple of months.
“This is a great place. It’s very special,” said Davis. “We’ve had a lot of talented kids. This place overall attracts them, but the way that we treat people here is really, honestly, the best thing we do here in this program.”
Davis’ teams in the past have been known for their outstanding defense. Northeast led the conference last fall by only allowing 278.1 yards per game.
Sean Cannon has those same expectations during his inaugural season as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. The Northeast alum came home after spending more than a decade at rival Itawamba Community College.
“When you go from being a head coach back to an assistant, you become a really good assistant because you know what the head coach goes through,” Cannon said. “It’s been a good change of scenery for me. The thing I’ve tried to do is take a lot off of coach Davis’ plate.
“Hopefully the experiences that I’ve had over the years when I was a head coach will help us in game management situations or whatever it is to hopefully set us up to have some success.”
One could not tell that Cannon is the Tigers’ most veteran coach based on his energy and exuberance during the first practice of fall camp on Wednesday morning.
“One of the head coaches that I worked for in the past talked about, ‘The speed of the pack is the speed of the leader,’” said Cannon. “If the leader is pushing, the pack is going to follow. That’s the mentality I try to bring every day.”
Cannon has a previous working relationship with another newcomer to Northeast in Steadman Campbell. The duo together helped lead the University of North Alabama to two league championships in four years.
Campbell will serve as the Tigers’ defensive backs instructor. However, he was both an offensive and defensive coordinator for the Lions as they transitioned from NCAA Division II powerhouse to the FCS level.
“The biggest difference is you get kids for one or two years and so your plan’s got to be such that they can pick it up a little quicker,” Campbell said. “You’ve got to really know how much to implement. That’s been my biggest adjustment so far.”
Northeast will also benefit from the return of offensive coordinator Ryan Trevathan, who was at Arkansas Tech University for the last four years. Linebackers coach Cedric Shell is a former coordinator at Coahoma Community College as well.
“We’ve attracted some good coaches,” said Davis. “We have open and honest discussions about how to put our players in the right positions to make plays. These men have a wealth of knowledge that’s going to be very beneficial.”
Davis also believes that these additions to his staff will help Northeast win more recruiting battles and bring even more gifted student-athletes onto campus.
“Our coaches do a wonderful job evaluating kids to see what’s going to be the best fit for us,” he said. “It’s not just always about talent. It’s about character and player development.”
Two of the first three games for the Tigers are at home during the upcoming 2023 campaign. Northeast welcomes Hinds Community College for its season opener on September 7th before Itawamba comes to town to begin division play on September 21st.
