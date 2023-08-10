FULTON, MS – The Itawamba Community College volleyball team will wrap up its preseason with a pair of exhibition matches at the William Carey University Round Robin on Friday.
“We’ve worked really hard during our offseason to create a culture that we wanted brand ourselves with,” said Coach Annie McGregor. “Everyone has bought into what we are trying to do, and we are really, really excited about getting on the court.”
The Indians return eight sophomores and a medical redshirt freshman from last year’s squad that finished 16-11 and missed out on a third-straight appearance in the NJCAA Gulf District Tournament.
“I’m really proud of how much our sophomores have stepped up as leaders during the preseason,” McGregor said. “They saw what it took to be able to compete with some of the top teams in the South. They’ve been able to take that experience and help our incoming freshmen understand it’s going to take a lot more than they may think to be successful this season.”
Audrey Hamill (Pontotoc) enters the season as the team’s top returner in assists (225) while Aubrey Swanson (Corinth) is the team’s returning leader in kills (95). Bailey Baker (Saucier), Savanna Carr, Mia Griffin (both of Corinth), Olivia Hines (Olive Branch), Marlee Robinson (Ellisville), Abbi Upchurch (Starkville) and Anna Grace White (Lexington, Ala.) round out the returners.
Freshmen Kendall Finimore (Lewisburg), Ashelyn Isbell (Kossuth), Presley Jones (Killen, AL), Bree Lyons (Oxford), Madaden McCaig (Belmont), Sadie Stegall (Pontotoc) and Kensley Woolbright (Columbus) will get their first taste of collegiate volleyball on Friday.
“I think one of the hardest adjustments for our freshmen is going from being one of the best players on their high school team to realizing that everybody is really good on this level,” McGregor.
ICC will face Pensacola State College (Florida) at 1 p.m. and William Carey at 3:30 p.m.
“We are going to play with our lineups to see what kind of chemistry we have on the court,” McGregor said looking ahead at Friday’s exhibition matches. “As a coach, these matches give me the opportunity of seeing where we are and where we need to be as a team heading into the start of the regular season. As a player, they’ll have the opportunity to prove themselves not only as a player, but as a leader when we have different lineups on the floor.”
The Indians will host Rust College in their final preseason match of the season on Alumni Night, August 15, at 5:30 p.m. in the Davis Event Center.
“I’m excited. I know the girls are excited too. And I hope that excitement carries over to the court on Friday,” McGregor said.
ICC will open the regular season at the Southeastern Illinois College Invitational on August 19 and 20 in Harrisburg, IL.
