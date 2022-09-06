Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
FULTON, Miss. - Itawamba Community College sophomore offensive lineman Frank Bean of West Point has been named as recipient of the 2022 Bennie Abram LEGACY Award, announced by Coach Sean Cannon on Monday.
The award, established in 2010, honors Bennie Abram, who died during team workouts at Ole Miss, where he transferred.
“Bennie displayed a lot of leadership, effort, gratitude, a strong passion for academics; his character was impeccable, and in essence, Bennie was a yeoman (a common man),” said former ICC head football coach Jon Williams, who helped establish the honor. “If you were to spell those words out, you come up with the acronym ‘legacy’ and that’s why we chose to create this award and call it the Bennie Abram LEGACY Award.”
Bean was selected from several deserving sophomore players by Cannon and the rest of the Indian coaching staff. The award is given to a sophomore that maintains a 3.0 or better GPA and best reflects the life and legacy of the former Indian defensive back.
“We as coaches feel like Frank represents all things that Bennie displayed over the course of his life,” said Cannon. “This award means a lot to us as a program, and I know it means a lot to Bennie’s family as well. We are proud to have a guy like Frank as a part of our program and represent this award.”
Bean will wear a sticker with Abram’s number “30” on his helmet throughout the season. His name will be added to a plaque in the ICC field house with the rest of the award recipients to help preserve the spirit Abram brought to Itawamba Community College.
Former Bennie Abram LEGACY Award recipients are Alex Thornton, Canden Dallas, Demarius Howard, Tobias Lofton, Sharone Wright, Ashton Wedel, Matthew Stewart, Terry Williams, Clark Mills, Hiram Wadlington, Jason Womack and Demontra Bell.
