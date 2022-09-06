Frank Bean

Sophomore offensive lineman Frank Bean is the 2022 recipient of the Bennie Abram LEGACY Award.

 Lee Adams/ICCImages.com

FULTON, Miss. - Itawamba Community College sophomore offensive lineman Frank Bean of West Point has been named as recipient of the 2022 Bennie Abram LEGACY Award, announced by Coach Sean Cannon on Monday.

