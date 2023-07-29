FULTON, Miss. – Despite getting a late start to the recruiting season, first-year Itawamba Community College head football coach Travis Macon has found success in area talent for the 2023 season and beyond.
“We hit the road running,” Macon said about catching up on the recruiting trail. “We started getting really good feedback and ended up flipping kids from some of the top JUCO teams in the state, and that’s a pretty good in my book.”
A key to the Indians’ recruiting success has been in part due to local gridiron legends Kareem Moore and Justin Lucas.
Moore, assistant head coach and defensive backs coach, earned All-American honors at ICC and spent three seasons with the Washington Redskins after being drafted in the sixth round of the 2008 draft.
Lucas, defensive coordinator, anchored Aberdeen’s defense in two state championship appearances and a pair of NJCAA National Championships at EMCC.
“Those guys did a really good job in our district,” Macon said. “They know the coaches really well so the relationships were already there. By us coming home, the coaches were excited to see those guys out with ICC shirts on.”
Macon talked about how strong the football has been in the area over the past few years and says the upcoming seasons have the potential to be even stronger, making it even more important for the Indians to keep the homegrown talent home to help turn things around in Fulton.
“Our goal is to get players inside our district to understand they can stay home,” Macon said about the future of the program. “We’ve got a new facility; we’ve got good football and we’ve got good academics. So stay at home and give us time to get things going because we are going to create a winning tradition.”
ICC reports on August 6 to start working toward that winning tradition.
“It’s go time. Our guys are excited and ready for some action. I can’t wait to get into camp,” Macon said. “One thing I believe is that winners win, and the guys we recruited all came from winning programs. They’ve been competing during summer school and are ready to put the pads on.”
The Indians return 14 players from last year’s squad that finished 3-6. That means Macon will have to rely on a big freshman class.
“Our freshmen have really stepped up and are playing fast,” Macon said. “Most of the time a freshman can be a really good football player, but it takes them some time to get used to the speed of the game. They’ve been working hard to learn how to practice, how to finish and hopefully that will help them adjust to this level of play.”
The Indians will be tested early as they host traditional powerhouse Jones College on September 7.
“We’ve got a really big first game, and I like it that way,” Macon said. “We’re at home, and we’re going to introduce a new look. When Jones comes to town, they aren’t going to see the same team they saw last year, and we’re excited about that.”
“I want to make sure the stadium is packed because we’re going to need that twelfth man,” Macon emphasized. “These guys are working hard, and I want everyone to see the hard work show up on the field September 7.”
