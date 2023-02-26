FULTON, Miss. – Both Itawamba Community College basketball teams have punched their tickets to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Region 23 Basketball Tournaments.
The Lady Indians picked up a pair of key late-season wins over Co-Lin and East Mississippi to help punch their ticket to the postseason.
The No. 11 seeded Lady Indians (12-11) will travel to Goodman to face No. 6 seeded Holmes (15-10) at 6 p.m. in the opening round of the tournament. The winner will hit the road to take on No. 3 seeded Meridian (23-3) in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
The Lady Indians and Lady Bulldogs squared off last Tuesday with Holmes picking up a 72-61 win on Sophomore Night in Fulton.
The Indians earned the No. 3 seed and an opening round bye in the regional tournament.
The Indians (21-4) finished runner-up in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) and will host the winner between Coahoma (13-11) and Southwest Mississippi (16-10) at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
ICC went 2-0 against Coahoma during the regular season. The Indians picked up a 69-61 non-conference road win in November and grabbed a home win over the Tigers 78-64 in January. Southwest came to Fulton and picked up a 78-72 win in February.
A win on Wednesday will put the Indians in the regional semifinals at Mississippi College in Clinton.