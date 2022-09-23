Senatobia, Miss. – Itawamba Community College fell to No. 4 Northwest Mississippi Community College Thursday night, 49-10.
The Indians (1-3, 1-1 MACCC North) jumped out to an early 10-0 lead as Shane Lasher (Olive Branch) capped off a 65-yard game-opening drive with a 21-yard field goal. Two possessions later, the Indians put together an 83-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown strike from Karson Green (Mobile, Ala.) to Shamar Sandgren (Savannah, Ga.).
After the first two ICC scores, the Rangers (4-0, 1-0 MACCC North) answered by scoring 14 points in each of the first three quarters, and adding a final touchdown early in the fourth quarter as they put up 504 yards of total offense.
The Rangers, who took advantage of the short field after a turnover to score their first touchdown of the game on a five-yard run, took the lead on a 22-yard touchdown pass with under a minute left in the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Rangers scored on a 12-yard pass and a three-yard run to take a 28-10 lead into halftime.
Continuing to alternate between air and ground attacks, the Rangers scored on a 10-yard pass and a four-yard run in the third quarter.
In the final quarter, the Rangers’ final score came on a 55-yard run.
For the Indians, Green completed eight of 19 pass attempts for 169 yards and a touchdown, while Sandgren had a team-high 119 receiving yards on six catches and a touchdown.
The Indians will travel to Moorhead Thursday, Sept. 29 for another North Division matchup with Mississippi Delta Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red and Mix 95.9 FM.
