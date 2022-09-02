ICC vs. Jones 2022 football season opener

ICC quarterback Karson Green (7) hands the ball to Tralyn Oliver (4) during ICC’s loss to No. 11 Jones in Ellisville. (Photo by Lee Adams/ICCImages.com)

 Lee Adams

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Ellisville, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – The 2022 football season kicked off Thursday with Itawamba Community College falling to No. 11 Jones College, 44-0.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus