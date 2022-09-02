Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
Ellisville, Miss. (LetsGoICC.com) – The 2022 football season kicked off Thursday with Itawamba Community College falling to No. 11 Jones College, 44-0.
It was a tough night for the Indians (0-1) who finished with 103 yards of total offense while the Bobcats had 498 yards of total offense highlighted by a 190-yard, four touchdown rushing performance from Robert Henry.
On the game’s first possession, the Indians’ defense broke through the line of scrimmage on third and three and appeared to have Henry for a loss of yardage. However, a quick reverse of direction to the other side of the field resulted in a 45-yard touchdown run with 13:07 left in the opening quarter.
The Indians picked up a first down on their first possession of the game, but the drive stalled, forcing a punt. Jones followed with a 10 play, 60-yard drive capped off by a 1-yard touchdown by Henry.
In the second quarter, the Bobcats took advantage of two interceptions to extend their lead to 27-0. Henry scored both touchdowns following the turnovers, and the Bobcats
added a 37-yard field goal in the closing minutes of the quarter to hold a 30-0 lead at the half.
The Bobcats went to the air for their final two touchdowns, taking a 37-0 lead on a 4-yard pass and then getting to the final 44-0 on an 18-yard strike.
Darryen Hobbs (Olive Branch), who led the Indians with 10 tackles, was one of 22 defensive players to record a tackle.
The Indians will host Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College next Thursday with both programs looking for their first win as the Bulldogs fell to No. 4 Northwest Mississippi Community College in week one, 28-24.
Kickoff for week two is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red and Tupelo SuperTalk 101.9 FM starting with the Davis Ford Pregame Show at 6 p.m.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.