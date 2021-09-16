ICC football hosts Coahoma tonight School reports Sep 16, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email ICC's Dylan Faulk complexed 31 of 37 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Co-Lin last Thursday. Lee Adams | ICC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FULTON – ICC (1-1) will look for its second win of the season when the Coahoma Tigers (1-1) visit tonight for Military and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night.Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on SuperTalk 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/redDylan Faulk is coming off a 31 of 37 passing performance for 327 yards and two touchdowns that earned him a share of the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week honors.Nationally, Faulk is ranked in the top five in passing attempts (85), completions (65), completion percentage (76.5), total passing yards (689) and passing yards per game (344.5).Linebacker Corley Hooper returned from injury to lead the Indians with 11 tackles, and he ran an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in last week’s 30-3 win over Co-Lin.It will be Coahoma’s first road test of the season. The Tigers opened the season with a 21-14 win over Hinds and followed last week with a 24-14 loss to Pearl River, turning the ball over four times.Coahoma’s defense is holding opponents to under 250 yards per game, while ICC’s offense is averaging 435 yards per game.The Indians lead the series 42-4 after splitting a rare home-and-away series last season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Coahoma Tigers Corley Hooper Icc Sport American Football Dylan Faulk Interception Indian Share Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists