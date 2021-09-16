Dylan Faulk

ICC's Dylan Faulk complexed 31 of 37 passes for 327 yards and two touchdowns in a win against Co-Lin last Thursday.

FULTON – ICC (1-1) will look for its second win of the season when the Coahoma Tigers (1-1) visit tonight for Military and Healthcare Worker Appreciation Night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. The game will air on SuperTalk 101.9 FM and LetsGoICCTV.com/red

Dylan Faulk is coming off a 31 of 37 passing performance for 327 yards and two touchdowns that earned him a share of the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

Nationally, Faulk is ranked in the top five in passing attempts (85), completions (65), completion percentage (76.5), total passing yards (689) and passing yards per game (344.5).

Linebacker Corley Hooper returned from injury to lead the Indians with 11 tackles, and he ran an interception 15 yards for a touchdown in last week’s 30-3 win over Co-Lin.

It will be Coahoma’s first road test of the season. The Tigers opened the season with a 21-14 win over Hinds and followed last week with a 24-14 loss to Pearl River, turning the ball over four times.

Coahoma’s defense is holding opponents to under 250 yards per game, while ICC’s offense is averaging 435 yards per game.

The Indians lead the series 42-4 after splitting a rare home-and-away series last season.

 

