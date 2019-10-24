Itawamba Community College heads into tonight’s final game of the football regular season with a puncher’s chance of making the state playoffs.
The first order of business is to confront No. 2-ranked Northwest Mississippi. Kickoff in Senatobia is set for 7 p.m.
“There will be a lot of scoreboard watching Thursday night and Saturday” to see how things play out, said ICC coach Sean Cannon, whose Indians take a three-game winning streak into tonight’s contest.
Northwest (7-1, 4-1) leads the North Division, but ICC (4-4, 3-2) is in a three-way tie for second place, with the top two teams advancing to the MACJC semifinals.
There is even a path, though complicated, for ICC to win the North Division title.
“There are a lot of different scenarios that could come into play,” Cannon said. His team has a 27-21 victory in hand against Holmes (3-5, 3-2), yet Holmes has beaten both Northwest and Northeast.
Since that 47-42 loss to Holmes on Sept. 26, Northwest has rolled to three wins while averaging 50 points a game. “It’s going to be a tough matchup,” Cannon said. “They’re No. 2 in the country for a reason.”
Getting defensive
ICC, meanwhile, has gotten better defensively after an 0-3 start.
“Those first few games, you can chalk some of that up to having 40 freshmen who needed to get comfortable with the game,” Cannon said. “Our kids never got down on themselves, and they’re playing with more confidence.”
A big challenge for ICC will be containing Northwest running back Jaquerrious Williams, a freshman from Tupelo who has scored nine of his state-leading 11 touchdowns this season in the Rangers’ last three games.
“You can’t just focus on one guy, though, because they’ve got lots of weapons,” Cannon said.
His Indians have some weapons, too, including two sophomores who hope to extend their ICC careers for at least another game – quarterback Clark Mills (North Pontotoc), the state’s second-leading passer, and running back Hiram Wadlington (Oxford).
Last season in Fulton, Northwest closed the regular season with a 34-7 victory over the Indians.
Northeast Mississippi (3-5, 2-3) wraps up its season on Saturday at No. 14 East Mississippi (5-3, 3-2).