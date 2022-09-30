ICC-MDCC 2022

Photo: ICC’s Azaria Smith (13) and Shamar Sandgren (5) celebrate a touchdown in ICC’s 55-21 win over Mississippi Delta Thursday in Moorhead. (Lee Adams/LetsGoICC.com)

 Lee Adams/LetsGoICC.com

Moorhead, Miss. – Itawamba Community College picked up its second North Division win Thursday afternoon with a big 55-21 victory over Mississippi Delta Community College.

