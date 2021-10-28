Both Itawamba and Northeast will wrap up their football seasons with home games tonight.
There will be Sophomore Night honors at both, as top-ranked East Mississippi visits ICC and Holmes visits Northeast.
Both games will kick off at 6:30 p.m.
Here’s a quick look at both games:
East Mississippi at ICC: The host Indians (3-5, 2-3 North Division) will be challenged to slow down one of the country’s top quarterbacks, sophomore Jamari Jones. He leads all junior college quarterbacks with 22 passing touchdowns, throwing for 1703 yards and running for 402 yards and four TDs.
ICC linebacker Corley Hooper (North Pontotoc) continues to be one of the country’s top tacklers, entering his final game with 82 total tackles – ranking third nationally.
East Mississippi (8-0, 5-0), which did not play in 2020, has given up 7 or fewer points in six games this season.
For ICC, freshman Shamar Sandgren leads the nation with 52 receptions and is third in the nation with 695 receiving yards. The Indians lost 41-13 last week to No. 9 Northwest.
Holmes at Northeast: The Tigers (2-6, 2-3) will bid farewell to 40 sophomores tonight. They’re coming off a 21-20 win at Coahoma last week. Holmes is winless at 0-8.
Northeast freshman J.T. Moore got his first start last week and responded with 160 yards passing, a team-high 59 rushing yards and was responsible for two TDs.
Sophomore linebacker Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo) had a season-high 14 tackles last week and leads the Tigers with 68 stops.