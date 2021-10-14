After playing on the road last week, both Itawamba and Northeast will be home for community college football games tonight.
ICC (2-4) will try to build off of a victory at Mississippi Delta when winless Holmes visits for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff. It’ll be homecoming in Booneville, as Northeast (1-5) entertains Delta at 7 p.m.
Here’s a quick look at both games:
Holmes at ICC: Sophomore linebacker Corley Hooper (Ecru) had a career night last week as he rushed for three touchdowns, led the team with nine tackles and added an interception in the Indians’ 34-21 win.
Freshman QB Hunter Jones (Amory), who got his first collegiate start, had a solid performance. He completed 14 of 22 passes for 148 yards.
Holmes has rushed for 1,313 yards with 16 different players getting a carry this season in its triple option attack. But the Bulldogs have been hampered by 20 turnovers, including 17 lost fumbles.
Delta at Northeast: The Tigers battled to the wire last week win in a 34-19 loss at East Mississippi
Northeast continues to excel against the pass on defense, ranking top 10 in the nation in yards allowed per game at 144.2 and in total interceptions with 10 on the year.
Linebacker duo Carter Bonds (Corinth) and Jamarcus Smith (Saltillo) rank in the top 12 in tackles nationally – Bonds with 51, Smith with 48.