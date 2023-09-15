PERKINSTON, Miss - The Itawamba Community College football team dropped its second game of the season in a 50-0 loss at No. 8 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.
The Indians' (0-2) offense struggled to move the ball and failed to pick up a first down in the first half. The Bulldogs (2-0) took advantage of great field position to take a 22-0 lead into halftime.
Gulf Coast scored on a 63-yard punt return, 29-yard field goal, 12-yard touchdown pass, a safety and 20-yard field goal as time expired on the first half.
The Bulldogs added a 25-yard touchdown pass and 50-yard touchdown run before the Indians managed their first first down of the game at the 8:27 mark of the third quarter. Gulf Coast scored on runs of 67 and 1-yard before time mercifully ran out on the contest.
The Bulldogs rolled up 568 yards of total offense and kept the Indian defense on the field for 82 plays. The Indian offense could only manage 48 yards on 41 plays.
Ryan Musselwhite and Cameron Haynes each had an interception. Musselwhite picked off a pass in the end zone and Haynes returned his interception 17 yards.
Ty Davis completed 7-of-15 passing for 40 yards and an interception. Jermaine Strong hauled in 3 catches for 20 yards. Zion Ashby had 19 yards receiving on 4 receptions. Traylon Oliver rushed for 8 yards on 4 carries.
Carson Langford had 9 punts for 323 yards for an average of 35.9 yards per kick.
The Indians will try to put the game behind them as they prepare to open conference play at Northeast Mississippi Community College on Thursday. The Tigers picked up a 19-3 win over Pearl River (0-2) to move to 2-0 on the season. The First American National Bank opening kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
