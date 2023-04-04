Itawamba Community College’s JW Armistead of Mooreville and Will Verdung of Corinth earned Pitcher and Player of the Week honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tuesday.
Armistead was selected as MACCC Pitcher of the Week for his performance against Northeast Mississippi Community College where he threw a complete game, three-hit shutout and struck out 12. He leads the Indians (21-8, 9-5 MACCC) with 51 strikeouts and is 4-1 this season.
Verdung earned MACCC Player of the Week honors as he helped the Indians win three games last week with a .533 batting average, seven RBI and two home runs. He went 3-for-8 with one RBI and one run scored in the split with Northeast. In the sweep of Southwest Mississippi Community College, Verdung went 5-for-7 with six RBI, two home runs and four runs scored. Also, he took the mound and picked up the save in game two against Southwest. This season, he leads the Indians and the MACCC with 47 RBI and is hitting .396.
The Indians are in action today at 2 p.m. hosting Calhoun Community College for a nonconference nine-inning game but will jump back into MACCC action Friday at Copiah-Lincoln Community College.
