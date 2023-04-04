ICC baseball

JW Armistead (left) and Will Verdung earned MACCC Player of the Week honors.

 Courtesy LetsGoICC.com

Itawamba Community College’s JW Armistead of Mooreville and Will Verdung of Corinth earned Pitcher and Player of the Week honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Tuesday.

