Fulton, Miss. – Itawamba Community College freshman guards, George Marshall and Josh Lee, both earned National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 honors Thursday.
The Indians' top two scorers led the team to a 21-5 record, the NJCAA Region 23 Tournament and a national ranking as high as No. 17.
Marshall, a Jackson native, led the Indians with an average of 16.4 points per game and scored 426 points in 26 games. He finished the season with 146 rebounds, 79 assists, 52 steals and seven blocks and earned MACCC Player of the Week once during the season. The Morehead State signee scored 20 or more points five times during the season, highlighted by his 30-point performance in the regular season finale against Jones College.
Canton native Lee was the Indians' second leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game with a team-high 7.2 rebounds per game. He scored 390 total points and grabbed 187 rebounds that resulted in seven double-doubles. Named MACCC Player of the Week on Jan. 24, Lee finished the season with 64 assists, 36 steals and five blocks.
The duo also earned First Team All-MACCC honors from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference earlier this month.
