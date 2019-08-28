FULTON • An offseason devoted entirely to football has done wonders for Clark Mills.
There was no offseason for Mills in high school, when he starred in three sports for North Pontotoc. As soon as one season finished, he jumped straight into the next one.
At Itawamba Community College, all Mills has to worry about is being a quarterback. He’s eager to build off his freshman season, when he passed for 1,794 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.
The 2019 season begins Thursday night, when ICC hosts Pearl River.
“The first thing when you get here is all about the speed of the game – the speed of the game increases,” Mills said. “I feel like I got better as the season went on, and throughout the offseason I got bigger, stronger.”
Intangibles
While the 6-foot, 215-pound Mills didn’t put up eye-popping stats last year, he’s impressed coaches and teammates alike with his confidence and his intelligence.
“He went through some learning curves,” coach Sean Cannon said. “But one thing about him, he’s got a Tom Brady mentality that I can make every throw. And that’s something you want from that position. You don’t want a guy that’s gun shy.”
Linebacker Keshun Parker called Mills “a different breed.” The QB has the respect of ICC’s defense, and Cannon thinks that can go a long way.
“Any time a quarterback’s got the respect of the defense, regardless of good or bad, they know they’re going to go out there and fight for him,” Cannon said.
One area Mills is focusing on is accuracy. He had four two-interception games last season and had a modest completion rate of 56.9%.
Tailback Hiram Wadlington has seen Mills’ growth up close and said he has improved at reading defenses.
“When we came in the summer, he got extremely better,” Wadlington said. “He’s overall better as a quarterback and much more of a leader.”