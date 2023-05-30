Fulton, Miss. – The postseason awards continue to roll in for Itawamba Community College sophomore Will Verdung of Corinth as he was named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 Team Tuesday.
Verdung, who was selected Baseball Player of the Year by the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) and earned All-MACCC First Team honors on May 23, was one of four infielders to earn the All-Region honor.
During his sophomore season, Verdung led the Indians in seven offensive categories with a .389 batting average, .484 on-base percentage, .706 slugging percentage, 70 hits, 65 RBI, 32 walks and 15 home runs in 49 games. His 15 home runs put him in a four-way tie for single season home runs since 2006 with Tyreque Reed (2017), Dustin Lunn(2009) and Josh Graham (2006).
He also scored 58 runs, which was the second highest on the team, and hit 10 doubles and one triple and stole five bases.
The third baseman had .917 fielding percentage recording 42 putouts, 57 assists and four double plays.
The University of Southern Mississippi signee, who had nine appearances on the mound, finished with a 4-1 record and two saves in 14 and two thirds’ innings of relief. He struck out 14, allowed 14 hits and had a 3.68 earned run average.
Verdung helped the Indians to a 36-13 overall record, an NJCAA Region 23 Tournament berth and a No. 13 standing in the final NJCAA rankings.
He finished his career at ICC with a .401 batting average, 127 hits, 28 doubles and 107 RBI, which are all second in program history since 2007. He had 25 career home runs that ties him with Reed for first.
