FULTON – A big second half propelled Itawamba Community College women’s basketball to a 79-53 conference win over Northeast Mississippi Community College Monday night.
The Lady Indians (7-3, 2-0 MACCC) outscored Northeast 41-23 in the second half behind a 14 point half from sophomore guard Demetria Shephard (Pontotoc), who finished with a team-high 19 points.
At halftime, the Lady Indians held a 38-30 lead , but quickly jumped out to a 16-point lead, 46-30 2 minutes into the second half. The big lead was too much for the Lady Tigers to overcome as the Lady Indian offense continued to click.
Nadia Gillespie (Olive Branch) followed Shephard’s 19 points, with a 14-point performance. Ky’Leo Worries (Hinesville, Ga.), Chloe Edwards (Yazoo City) and R’Daztiny Harris added 12 points each in the win.
“It was a great team win,” said ICC coach Robin Porter. “Northeast is a good team and came out and played us hard, but we had several people step up and hit big shots to extend the lead in the second half.”
The Lady Indians now head into Christmas break and will return to action Jan. 4 when they host ASU Mid-South Community College.
“We’ve been road tested the first part of the season, and we’ve learned a lot about each other,’ said Porter. “We’ve got to work the ball more and trust ourselves more in the second half of the season.”