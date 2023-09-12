FULTON, Miss. – The Itawamba Community College women’s soccer team is having the best start to the season in the program’s history.
After a 6-1 win at Southwest Tennessee (1-5-1) on Friday, the Lady Indians improved to 7-0 on the season. The previous hottest start was 4-0 in 2018.
“I think one of the biggest advantages going into this season was how young we were last season,” said Coach David Strother, who is entering his ninth season at the helm of the Lady Indians. “We only had four sophomores returning last season, and the 14 freshmen had to learn how to be leaders. That leadership and experience from last year has been a big key to the start of our season.”
The Lady Indians head to Columbia State (7-0-1) Wednesday to put their unbeaten streak on the line.
“We want to be competitive every time we take the field, but we wanted to use these nonconference games to prepare us for the games that really matter when we start seeing our other MACCC opponents,” Strother said.
Both the Lady Indians and Indians open conference play at East Mississippi on Friday.
During the historic run, Asia Robinson (Horn Lake) earned Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Keeper of the Week, and Vanessa Baugatz (Schorfheide, Germany), MACCC and National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Offensive Player of the Week accolades.
“I feel like Asia and Vanessa would both tell you that these awards are more team awards than individual honors,” Strother said. “They have really bought into the team attitude and doing whatever it takes to help the team be successful. It’s great seeing them earn conference and national honors as rewards for all their hard work.”
The Lady Indians offense has been red hot, scoring 32 goals through seven games this season.
Baugatz leads the team with 10 goals with Beth Lloyd (Failsworth, England), Julia Benneckenstien (Vaduz, Liechtenstein) and Lauren Sharples (Liverpool, England) each scoring five goals on the season. Addison Pletzke (Clinton) has a team-best 10 assists with Sharples adding seven.
Itawamba AHS graduate Juliana Motes (Fulton) recently had a hat trick scoring three goals in an 8-0 win over Southern Union State.
Defensively, the Lady Indians have only allowed three goals. Robinson has recorded 23 saves and allowed three goals in 524 minutes in net.
ICC will return home on Tuesday, September 19, when they host Northwest at 2 and 4 p.m. The games will be available on LetsGoICCTV.com/red.
