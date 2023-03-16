NEMCC The Plex

The Plex, which opened officially on the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College in February 2020, will host a NCAA Division I baseball series for the first time as the University of Illinois takes on Southern Illinois University in a non-conference three-game set from March 17-19.

 Michael H. Miller Northeast Public Information

BOONEVILLE – Some “B1G” time baseball is coming to the campus of Northeast Mississippi Community College this weekend.

