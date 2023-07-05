NEMCC volleyball

Northeast's first match in Bonner Arnold Coliseum is Aug. 28 vs. Freed-Hardeman. NEMCC also has an 8-game homestand Sept. 20-Oct. 6.

 By Michael H. Miller Northeast Public Information

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - A date is officially on the books for the highly anticipated debut of the Northeast Mississippi Community College volleyball program. 

