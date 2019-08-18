FULTON • Football games tend to be won or lost in the trenches, which is why Sean Cannon is a little anxious right now.
The Itawamba Community College coach has a lot of new faces along the offensive and defensive lines. He’s doing all he can during preseason camp to get those position groups settled.
Cannon has plenty of options. Nine players are competing for playing time on the defensive line, but none of them have junior college game experience.
That’s where ICC’s experienced linebackers come in. Sophomore Jamal Shumpert, a former Itawamba AHS standout, said he and his position mates are doing what they can to help the guys up front.
“We try to put them on our backs, show them the ropes, what type of things to expect during the games, just making sure they work hard and push hard,” Shumpert said. “They’ll be ready.”
The offensive line is a little more seasoned, with Cameron Orr (Itawamba AHS) and Jakob Cunningham (Louisville) returning as starters. The other three spots are up in the air.
“We’re just having to throw as much at them as we can now and figure out what sticks with them,” Cannon said.
One freshman that has impressed Cannon is Shannon’s Buddy Baughman. The 6-foot-2, 285-pounder has made a good case during camp to be a starter.
“I think he’s put everybody on defense on their back,” Cannon said. “He’s one of those silent assassins we don’t hear much from. He’s dumping them on their tails.”
The Indians are solid at most every other position. In addition to Shumpert, LeKendrick Jones (Independence), Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) and Nick Smith (Cleveland Central) return at linebacker.
That foursome combined for 204 tackles last season.
Memphis commit Sylvonta Oliver (North Panola) anchors the secondary.
Offensively, ICC will again be led by quarterback Clark Mills (North Pontotoc) and running back Hiram Wadlington (Oxford). The top three receivers from last year are gone, but some experience returns there.
ICC opens the season Aug. 29 at home versus Pearl River. The Indians, who went 5-4 last season, are looking to make the MACJC playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“If we just keep going at the rate we’re going,” said Wadlington, “I feel like we’re going to make the playoffs.”