In fits and starts, sports are making a comeback.
Major league baseball began on Thursday night. The Women’s NBA tipped off on Saturday. We’ve had NASCAR, golf and soccer for a little while now, with the NBA, NHL and NFL all preparing to join in.
It hasn’t been easy, and the coronavirus may yet have the last word, but these initial efforts seem promising. Which is great news for folks like me, who get paid to cover sports.
Of course, there were millions – billions – of dollars at risk in getting pro sports back to work. And I read someplace last week that ESPN has perhaps $800 million at stake in getting college football back on the field in some fashion this fall.
But not every sports story these days has to be a big-money story.
And if junior college football returns to Mississippi this fall, as planned, it will be through the determined efforts of administrators and coaches who just weren’t prepared to give up on their players without a fight.
The Mississippi Association of Community Colleges announced on Friday that it plans to get its teams back in action with a six-game schedule starting on Oct. 1, followed by state playoffs. We should see a version of that schedule later this week.
Now, nobody knows for sure if this will work. But it’s a good way to keep players engaged until we can find out.
When the National Junior College Athletic Association announced earlier this month that it was moving all fall sports to the spring, it left open the possibility for football teams to conduct fall practice and have some scrimmage games.
In essence, Mississippi’s decision to try and play this fall takes advantage of that opportunity – and buys some time to see if teams can really get on the field against each other in October.
If so, that’ll be great. If not, the state has still retained the option to look at playing in the spring – when the NJCAA hopes to conduct its national championship game.
The state’s 14 community colleges didn’t go looking to pick a fight with the NJCAA. In fact, Friday’s decision came with the blessing of the national organization.
Not everything, after all, has to be a fight.
It’s particularly good news for junior college sophomores, many of whom hope to continue their careers at four-year schools in the fall of 2021. They will benefit from on-the-field drills and skills coaching even if no games are played this fall.
But keeping hope for a juco football season alive impacts more than just players and coaches. There are marching bands and cheerleaders and support staff – and fans, too. All of them will have to figure into the calculus of whether football gets back on the field in October and what it looks like if it does.
In the meantime, junior college football players have hope – just like Mississippi’s high school players, who are scheduled to take the field in early September.
And recalling what it was like after everything shut down in March, hope is a good thing to have right now.