Greg Davis was skeptical. Sean Cannon tried to stay optimistic.
And after a summer when it looked like Mississippi’s junior colleges would not play football this fall, their teams will take the field at home tonight.
Davis and his Northeast Tigers will play Holmes, while Cannon and his ICC Indians entertain Coahoma.
Kickoffs for both games are at 6:30 p.m.
“I did not think – six months ago, three months ago, even two months ago – that we’d be playing,” said Davis. “Thank God we’ve been able to get to this point.”
The national junior college sanctioning body decided in early July to push their football season to the spring. Mississippi’s teams adopted a wait-and-see approach before agreeing to a shortened fall season, capped by state playoffs.
“You look at the Division I conferences that decided to cancel their fall seasons, and now they’re all trying to get going again,” said ICC’s Cannon. “The NFL is playing, high schools are playing ... I’m glad we’re getting the chance to play.”
State juco teams have been practicing since August – with the exception of powerhouse East Mississippi, which decided not to play this fall. It’s given players plenty of time to work on conditioning after a long pandemic layoff.
“Moving to October has been excellent,” Davis said. “Our kids have been motivated from the beginning, because they love football and they want to go on to play at the next level.”
Cannon said he and his staff “started from scratch” once practice began, since they didn’t get the chance to work with their teams in the spring. “This should be our fifth game this week, but it doesn’t seem like it’s been that long.
“It’s really brought our team together.”
The scene in the stands tonight will be anything but typical. Northeast will limit its attendance to 1,300 inside Tiger Stadium, while ICC will have a maximum of about 1,110 fans at Butch Lambert Stadium.
No tickets will be available at the gate, as ticketing is all online this season.