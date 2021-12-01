BOONEVILLE – It’s fun to be in the top 25, but players and coaches at Northeast Community College recognize their No. 18 ranking for what it is: Recognition with side effects.
The Tigers defeated Copiah-Lincoln 99-83 on Monday night.
It was their fourth-straight win in a 7-1 start, their only loss coming to No. 2-ranked John A. Logan College 82-67 on a neutral floor on Nov. 12.
Earlier Monday the Tigers jumped four spots in the National Junior College Athletic Association rankings.
“Being that we were preseason ranked has a lot to do with our season last year and our returners coming back,” Northeast coach Cord Wright said. “It was good to get some recognition from that. As coaches we always know that a ranking is only as good as how you validate it.”
Northeast was 15-4 amid the COVID-19 impacts of the 2020-2021 season.
A lineup dotted with experienced returning players – including two third-year sophomores – has helped it validate the ranking by winning games in varied styles, games when it has scored in the 90s and games when it has had to keep opponents in the 50s.
The Tigers are averaging 84.0 points a game and holding opponents to 38.2 percent shooting.
The side effect of the ranking is that opponents see it too, not just fans.
“It puts a target on our backs,” sophomore guard Kylan Blackmon said. “Every game everybody wants to beat us. We have to play hard every game.”
Target notwithstanding Blackmon is thriving with 19 points a game.
He had 22 points with 10 rebounds and five assists against Co-Lin.
Wright says Blackmon, a catch-and-shoot scorer in high school, has grown to score at the rim and from mid-range as well.
Time in the gym this summer has paid off.
“I didn’t shoot the ball great from 3 last year, and I worked really hard on that to prove everybody wrong … to prove that I’m really an efficient scorer,” he said.
Blackmon – shooting 44 percent from 3 this season -- is far from his team’s only weapon.
Sophomore guard Ken Lewis is averaging 15.9 points a game, freshman forward Zeke Cook 14.1.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday at Hinds. They host rival Itawamba on Tuesday.
“We have five or six guys on our team that can go get you 20 on any night,” Wright said. “Whatever guy’s feeling it we go with that guy. Our other guys except that. That’s what makes our team good, our chemistry.”