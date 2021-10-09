SCOOBA - Northeast Mississippi Community College led after three quarters, but East Mississippi Community College scored 20 unanswered points in the final period to win 34-19 on Saturday, October 9 at Sullivan-Windham Field.
Northeast's defense was at its best all season. The Tigers forced seven turnovers, including four interceptions and three fumble recoveries.
Tony Washington became the second player in program history to have two interceptions in a game. His first was a 21-yard pick-six that cut Northeast's early deficit to 7-6.
John Ellis Murrah added a career-long 41-yard field goal near the end of the first quarter to give the Tigers their first lead at 9-7. That score held true through the conclusion of the opening half.
Murrah tackled on another field goal of 27 yards with 9:32 remaining in the third quarter after Scott Norphlet forced and recovered a fumble.
The teams exchanged touchdowns in the third. JT Moore punched the ball in from 1 yard out to cap an 11-play, 74-yard drive for Northeast.
However, a fumble and a pick-six in the fourth quarter lifted the Lions, who are ranked No. 6 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) poll, in their come-from-behind effort.
The Tigers doubled up East Mississippi (6-0, 4-0) in time of possession, but the Lions held a 426-309 edge in total yards. Northeast quarterbacks Max Favre, AC Graham and Carter Putt were a combined 26 of 39 for 199 yards.
Carter Bonds topped the Tigers (1-5, 1-2) defensively with 11 tackles. It was his third consecutive double-digit tackling performance.
Northeast is at home against Delta Thursday night at 7.