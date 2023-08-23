NEMCC volleyball

Members of the 2023 Northeast Mississippi Community College volleyball team are (sitting, from left) Amberianna Shorter of New Albany, Giselle Lopez of Belmont, (second row, from left) Paris Morris of Tupelo, Kami WIlf of Amory, Cam Gatlin of Germantown, (third row, from left) Elizabeth Gipson of New Albany, Skyla Adair of Tupelo, Cayleigh Shipman of Corinth, Madison Maxwell of Olive Branch (back row, from left) Anna Brooke Sullivan of Pontotoc, Madeline Ledbetter of Red Bay, Ala., head coach Brenda Mayes, Irby Norris of Hernando and Avery Thomas of Lewisburg.

 By Michael H. Miller Northeast Public Information

BOONEVILLE, MS — Volleyball was announced as Northeast Mississippi Community College’s newest addition to its athletic department in May of 2022.

