Northeast Mississippi Community College head coach Greg Davis

 Michael H. Miller | NEMCC

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football team fell in its home opener to Pearl River Community College by a 20-13 score on Thursday, September 8 at Tiger Stadium.

