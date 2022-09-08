Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football team fell in its home opener to Pearl River Community College by a 20-13 score on Thursday, September 8 at Tiger Stadium.
Both teams were receiving votes in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I rankings.
Northeast took an early 6-0 lead after field goals of 23 and 36 yards by Guy Gillespie. That score held through the halftime intermission.
The visiting Wildcats (2-0) tied the game in the third quarter on a five-yard touchdown run from Nick Milsap. Pearl River's first lead came with 11:28 remaining in the game following a touchdown pass from Lawson Pratt to Jordan Foushee.
Northeast brought the game back into a stalemate with a 17-yard touchdown connection from Carter Putt to Tyrell Randall. It was the first career collegiate touchdown for Randall.
Pearl River's game winning score was a 22-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Bryan Whitehead, II. Both teams had two turnovers on the evening and were held fewer than 275 yards.
The Tigers (1-1) shift their focus to their division opener next Thursday (September 15) when they travel to Itawamba Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. in Fulton.
