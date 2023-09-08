NEMCC football beats Hinds

Northeast Mississippi Community College players and coaches celebrate a touchdown during the first half of its 20-7 home victory over Hinds Community College on Thursday, September 7 at Tiger Stadium.

 By Michael H. Miller Northeast Public Information

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - Six weeks of hard work in training camp paid off for the Northeast Mississippi Community College football team during its long-awaited opening game. 

