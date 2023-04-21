Anthony Anderson

Former Northeast Mississippi Community College men’s basketball All-American Anthony Anderson delivers a speech after being inducted into the college’s sports hall of fame during the class of 2016. Anderson will now be enshrined into the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at the Rankin County campus of Hinds Community College.

 Michael H. Miller | NEMCC

PEARL — Anthony Anderson continues to build his legacy as one of Northeast Mississippi Community College’s top alumni of all time.

