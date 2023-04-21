PEARL — Anthony Anderson continues to build his legacy as one of Northeast Mississippi Community College’s top alumni of all time.
Anderson was chosen as Northeast’s representative for the 2023 class of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Sports Hall of Fame.
The seventeenth annual induction ceremony is slated to begin at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25 at the Clyde Muse Center on the Rankin County campus of Hinds Community College.
Anderson won multiple individual awards as a men’s basketball player for the Tigers from 1981-83. However, he continues to serve Northeast after being named its chief of police in 2021.
“I want to congratulate Chief Anderson on this prestigious honor,” said Northeast president Dr. Ricky Ford. “He brings to Northeast a level of professionalism and maturity unmatched anywhere.
“Anthony attended Northeast during the time I was coaching our women’s basketball team. I was allowed first-hand knowledge of the work ethic he possessed. Best wishes go out to him and his family.”
Anderson is the seventh member of the men’s basketball program to enter the MACCC Sports Hall of Fame and just the fourth student-athlete alongside Dontae’ Jones, Ken Lindsey and Adrian “Odie” Smith.
Former coaches Bonner Arnold, Harvey Childers and Mike Lewis have been enshrined as well. Richard Mathis, who was Anderson’s headman at Northeast, was inducted into this distinguished group by East Mississippi Community College.
“When I first got the phone call, I was overjoyed with excitement,” Anderson said. “To me, this is a milestone. I just love the game of basketball. Being put in with that great group of men, it’s unexplainable. I’m humbled, grateful and thankful.
“I was taught that great defense creates great offense. So offense was something natural to me, but I wanted to be a complete player with rebounds and assists. That’s just the way I came up with some great coaches that instilled those characteristics into us.”
Among Anderson’s decorations are the 1983 MACCC Player of the Year award, which was named after former Mississippi State University and professional basketball coach Babe McCarthy at that time.
Anderson was also recognized as the eighth National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-American in program history. He was voted by Mathis and his peers as the Tigers’ Most Valuable Player (MVP).
The Blue Springs native secured these accolades after finishing as the leading scorer in NJCAA Region 23 with 793 points. He also ranked among the top 10 rebounders in the conference as a sophomore.
Anderson helped Northeast claim hosting privileges for the inaugural NJCAA Region 23 Tournament. He produced 71 points over two games, including a 45-point effort in the Tigers’ opening round triumph over Delgado (La.) Community College.
He scored a career-high 46 points versus the now-defunct Mary Holmes College on January 15, 1983. Those performances are still two of the top 10 scoring games for any Northeast athlete over the last 40 years.
Anderson accumulated 1,098 total points in a black-and-gold uniform despite not benefitting from a three-point line. He used free throws to his advantage instead with 155 makes during the 1982-83 campaign alone.
Northeast won more than 20 contests during each season with Anderson on its roster. The Tigers captured division and state tournament championships during his freshman year as well.
Anderson posted a team-best 14 points to guide Northeast to a 42-39 victory over Northwest Mississippi Community College inside historic Bonner Arnold Coliseum to claim the north division crown.
The East Union High School alumnus followed that four nights later with 16 points to lift the Tigers to their third-ever state title with an 86-78 decision at the now-defunct Utica Junior College.
“One of the things that sticks out to me the most about Northeast is family,” said Anderson. “It’s one of the most family-oriented environments I’ve ever been in. It’s just like my own home. I couldn’t ask for anything better.”
Anderson and his wife Connie have three children, Anna, Ebony and Williams and two grandchildren, Kydyn and Fallyn. He serves as a deacon at Ecru Second Baptist Church.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.