Northeast Mississippi Community College freshman kicker Guy Gillespie kicks off during an intrasquad scrimmage at Tiger Stadium on August 16, 2022. Gillespie was selected as both the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) and Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) Special Teams Player of the Week for games contested between September 1-3.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Guy Gillespie has acquired multiple accolades for his role in Northeast Mississippi Community College’s marquee road victory.
Gillespie was selected as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Special Teams Player of the Week for all games contested between September 1-3.
In addition, Gillespie won the same award from the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference (MACCC) following the first game of the 2022 season.
“I’ve been watching Guy for quite a few years,” said Northeast head coach Greg Davis. “He does a really good job. We won the special teams battle with him and those were critical plays.”
Gillespie was stellar during his debut in a black-and-gold uniform. He made all four of his kick attempts to help the Tigers take down then-seventh ranked Hinds Community College with a 20-3 decision.
The Booneville High School alumnus was true on a pair of extra points following a touchdown catch by Kortlen Wilfawn in the first quarter and a pick-six from Steven Edwards midway through the final period.
Gillespie drilled his first career field goal from 21 yards out with 3:48 remaining prior to halftime. It concluded Northeast’s longest drive of the night, which covered 67 yards over 10 plays.
He extended the Tigers’ advantage to two possessions near the end of the third quarter with a 32-yard field goal. It came shortly after his long snapper Wilfawn recovered a muffed punt by the Eagles.
“It’s a great honor. I’m so excited,” Gillespie said. “It felt really good to see them go in. I just hope I can carry it out and do what I need to do throughout the season. It just comes down to technique and repeatability.
“Every day in practice I make sure everything is the exact same every single kick, every step and every follow through. I’m in the weight room every day and kicking three to four times a week.”
Gillespie also successfully handled all of the kickoff duties for Northeast. The average starting field position for Hinds following his five total kickoffs was its own 25 yard line.
