BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football team took down its second nationally ranked opponent of the season.
The Tigers downed the seventh-ranked East Mississippi Community College Lions by a score of 31-21 on Thursday, October 13 at Tiger Stadium.
Northeast (4-3, 2-2) forced seven turnovers for the second straight season, but unlike last season turned several of those into points.
The Lions (4-3, 2-2) actually scored on the first play of the game on an 89-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by Kadarius Calloway.
The Tigers responded quickly with their first offensive play from scrimmage. Carter Putt (Heritage Academy) connected with Kylan Garrett (Independence) for a 65-yard quick strike to tie the game at 7-7.
The dynamic duo of Garrett and Putt struck again moments later. Their 55-yard connection gave Northeast a 14-7 advantage less than four minutes into the contest.
The Tigers took a 21-7 lead into the locker room at halftime. After a bad snap on a punt attempt by the Lions, Goldman Butler (Biggersville) bulled his way into the end zone one play later for the touchdown.
Guy Gillespie (Booneville) ended Northeast's first possession of the second half with a 24-yard field goal to make the score 24-7 in favor of the Tigers.
Northeast's final score of the contest came on a nine-yard touchdown run by Butler with 2:17 remaining in the third quarter. The Tigers did not score in the fourth, but had the ball for 9 minutes, 48 seconds to bleed the clock away.
East Mississippi's second half touchdowns were on a five-yard run by Calloway and a 15-yard pass from Peter Parrish to Duke Miller.
Northeast outgained the Lions 313-253 despite running 13 fewer plays. Garrett had a career-high 128 receiving yards on just three catches while Butler had a game-best 58 rushing yards.
Triston Newson (Independence) had a career-high 16 tackles to guide the Tigers defensively. Kenny Byrd (York, S.C.), E.J. Fisk (Saltillo) & Jacoby McQuiller (West Point) all had interceptions.
The Tigers return to the road for the final time in the regular season next Thursday (October 20) by visiting Coahoma Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at James E. Miller Stadium. The game will air on the Black Channel of NEMCCTV.
