rip-2022-08-24-sport-nemcc-fb-practice-1

NEMCC quarterback Carter Putt looks for an open receiver in a preseason practice. 

BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football program shut out Mississippi Delta Community College by a 31-0 margin on Thursday, September 22 at Tiger Stadium.

