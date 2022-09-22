Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
BOONEVILLE, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football program shut out Mississippi Delta Community College by a 31-0 margin on Thursday, September 22 at Tiger Stadium.
The win avenged a homecoming loss to the Trojans one year ago. This was the Tigers' first shutout since pulling the trick against Holmes Community College some 11 years ago to the date.
Guy Gillespie (Booneville) gave the Tigers the lead on their opening possession on a 26-yard field goal. Carter Putt (Heritage Academy) found Kris Sides (Hernando) for a 26-yard touchdown connection on the final play of the first quarter to extend the advantage to 10-0.
Putt scored his first rushing touchdown of the season from three yards out with 12:27 to go before halftime. He had 148 yards combined between passing and rushing.
Juwon Gaston (Montgomery, Ala.) lifted the Tigers ahead 24-0 at halftime with a 79-yard punt return for a touchdown. It was the first punt return for a score by Northeast (2-2, 1-1) in five seasons.
Northeast's only score of the second half was a two-yard run by Tameron Patterson (Corinth) in the third quarter. The Tigers outgained the Trojans (0-4, 0-2) offensively by a 343-107 margin.
The Tigers return to the road next Thursday (September 29) by visiting Holmes Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. with the game location still to be determined.
