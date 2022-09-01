Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
RAYMOND, Miss. - The Northeast Mississippi Community College football team upset Hinds Community College with a 20-3 decision on Thursday, September 1 at Joe Renfroe Stadium.
The Eagles entered the season opener for both teams ranked No. 7 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I poll of the regular season.
It was the first on-the-field win for the Tigers over Hinds since 1980. Northeast had received a forfeit win from the Eagles in 2009.
Northeast never relinquished the lead. The Tigers struck first on a three-yard touchdown pass from Carter Putt to Kortlen Wilfawn on a fourth down attempt with 5:19 to go in the opening quarter.
Hinds (0-1) scored its only points early in the second quarter with a 32-yard field goal from Louie Gatlin. Northeast's Guy Gillespie countered with a 21-yard make to lift the Tigers ahead 10-3 at the halftime break.
Gillespie added another field goal from 32 yards out late in the third. Steven Edwards put the game out of reach with a 71-yard interception return for a touchdown midway through the final period.
Both teams had less than 200 total yards of offense. Carter Putt was 16 of 31 through the air for Northeast for 124 yards while Tyrell Randall caught seven passes for 77 yards.
Northeast (1-0) forced four turnovers on the evening. Kenny Byrd and Wilfawn recovered fumbles while Juwon Gaston joined Edwards in bringing in an interception.
The Tigers turn their attention to their home-opener on Thursday, September 8 against Pearl River Community College. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Booneville.
