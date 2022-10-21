NEMCC beats EMCC

Northeast head coach Greg Davis received a Powerade shower as the game clock hit all zeroes to wrap up a marquee 31-21 win vs. #7 EMCC.

 Michael Miller NEMCCAthletics.com

CLARKSDALE, MS- The Northeast Mississippi Community College football team picked up its third win in a row, taking down their division rival Coahoma 17-14. This gives Coahoma its fifth straight loss of the season and their thirteenth loss in a row to Northeast. 

