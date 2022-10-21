Follow the latest updates from our sports coverage team.
CLARKSDALE, MS- The Northeast Mississippi Community College football team picked up its third win in a row, taking down their division rival Coahoma 17-14. This gives Coahoma its fifth straight loss of the season and their thirteenth loss in a row to Northeast.
Northeast (5-3, 3-2) forced six turnovers against Coahoma (3-5, 1-4) by pressuring their offense each drive.
The Northeast Tigers scored on the first drive of the game with Guy Gillespie kicking a 25-yard field goal to give them a 3-0 lead.
The Coahoma Tigers responded with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Marquis Willis to Livingston Coaty. Coahoma missed the extra point, but took the lead 6-3 with 6:55 left in the first quarter.
The Northeast Tigers scored with a six-yard touchdown run by quarterback Carter Putt and the extra point was good by Gillespie. Northeast retook the lead 10-6 with 25 seconds left in the first.
Northeast claimed a lead at halftime 10-6.
In the third quarter, Coahoma’s Willis fumbled in the end zone and Northeast’s Triston Newson recovered for a Northeast touchdown. Gillespie’s extra point kick was good and Northeast extended the lead to 17-6 with 4:32 left in the third.
Coahoma answered with a 35-yard touchdown pass from Willis to Brandon Harris. Coahoma converted a two-point conversion with a rush by Willis. It brought the score to 17-14 with Northeast still leading with 1:41 left to go in the Fourth.
At the final play of the game, Coahoma’s Willis threw a pick to Northeast’s Javian Gipson-Holmes to seal a Northeast Tigers victory.
Northeast’s offense outplayed Coahoma’s in offensive total yards 334-252, and outrushed them 199-92.
Goldman Butler had 14 rushing attempts for 101 yards, making it his second game of the season with over 100 rushing yards. His first one was against ICC.
Newson was the defensive star of the night with one interception, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and 11 tackles.
The Northeast Tigers’ defense shined overall tonight with four interceptions and two fumbles, shutting Coahoma’s offense down.
The Northeast Tigers return home next week for their final game of the regular season hosting the number one team in the north division, and nationally ranked number three Northwest. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at Tiger Stadium. The game will air live on the Black Channel of NEMCCTV.
