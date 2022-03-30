featured NEMCC's Cook earns All-America status By PARRISH ALFORD Daily Journal Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Author twitter Author email Mar 30, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Northeast forward Zeke Cook, left, used his rebounding to elevate his game to an All-American level. Michael Miller/NEMCC Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BOONEVILLE – Northeast CC freshman Zeke Cook has been named third-team All-American by the National Junior College Athletics Association.Cook, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Starkville, turned heads with his rebounding as he averaged 11.2 per game for the Tigers (23-6) who ended the season ranked No. 23.“It’s a dream come true,” Cook said. “My coaches since I was in high school said, ‘Zeke, all you’ve got to do is rebound.’ After that my game just developed.”A Jackson State commit, Cook averaged a double-double with 12 points to go along with his rebounds which ranked sixth nationally.Cook recorded 14 double-doubles in 29 games.He was especially hot in January averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds for the month. During that stretch he set career-highs with 24 points against Copiah-Lincoln and 22 rebounds against Southwest. PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@journalinc.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Nemcc Zeke Cook Parrish Alford College Sports Editor & Columnist Parrish is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Author twitter Author email Follow Parrish Alford Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon. News Alerts & Top Stories Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week. The Session Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters