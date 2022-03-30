NEMCC Zeke Cook

Northeast forward Zeke Cook, left, used his rebounding to elevate his game to an All-American level.

BOONEVILLE – Northeast CC freshman Zeke Cook has been named third-team All-American by the National Junior College Athletics Association.

Cook, a 6-foot-6 freshman from Starkville, turned heads with his rebounding as he averaged 11.2 per game for the Tigers (23-6) who ended the season ranked No. 23.

“It’s a dream come true,” Cook said. “My coaches since I was in high school said, ‘Zeke, all you’ve got to do is rebound.’ After that my game just developed.”

A Jackson State commit, Cook averaged a double-double with 12 points to go along with his rebounds which ranked sixth nationally.

Cook recorded 14 double-doubles in 29 games.

He was especially hot in January averaging 16.3 points and 13.1 rebounds for the month. During that stretch he set career-highs with 24 points against Copiah-Lincoln and 22 rebounds against Southwest.

