Triston Newson

Northeast Mississippi Community College linebacker Triston Newson (#8) makes the tackles against East Mississippi Community College’s Peter Parrish during the Tigers’ 31-21 victory over the Lions on October 13, 2022 at Tiger Stadium. Newson was recognized as the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I Defensive Player of the Week after recording two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery for a touchdown and an interception in a win at Coahoma Community College.

 By Michael H. Miller Northeast Public Information

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Another big week has resulted in a pair of nice rewards for Triston Newson of the Northeast Mississippi Community College football program.

