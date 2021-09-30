BOONEVILLE – Trying to win by three as the clock expired Northeast Mississippi Community College settled for winning by two touchdowns instead.
Carter Putt threw a 30-yard fade to Dallas Payne with 11 seconds left, and the Tigers won their third-straight against rival Itawamba CC with a 31-17 victory Thursday.
It’s the first time the Tigers (1-4) have won three-straight in the series since 1953-1970 win the game was not played every season.
Northeast scored 28 points in the second half.
ICC (1-4) scored on a 1-yard run from RJ Wilson after a blocked punt set the Indians at the Northeast 3 and on a 60-yard drive in the second quarter.
The Indians led 14-3 at halftime.
Davis had been playing for a field goal in the final seconds, but a holding call and a false start backed the Tigers out of field goal range.
Putt finished 19 for 37 for 286 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.
It was all Northeast after halftime.
“The biggest difference was we caught the dang ball,” Northeast coach Greg Davis said. “We were 8 of 20 in the first half.”
It was defense, though, that propelled the Tigers.
“We couldn’t block them,” ICC coach Sean Cannon said.
Northeast took the opening kick of the second half and moved 75 yards in 10 plays, scoring on a 4-yard run by wildcat quarterback JT Moore.
ICC answered with a field goal then Putt went to work again and found Mondrel Boykins wide open behind the ICC secondary for a 40-yard touchdown with 5:02 left in the third.
The PAT tied the game at 17.
“In the first half we had six or seven drops. If we complete those balls in the first half we might have a different situation,” Davis said. “We were able to bust the hard runs for first downs when we needed to and played field position.”
Northeast held ICC to 183 total yards.
The Tigers sacked ICC quarterbacks five times.
The biggest play was from freshman linebacker Deidrick Orange. ICC faced a second down at the Northeast 42 when Orange hit quarterback Dylan Faulk, forced a fumble and recovered it too.
ICC’s struggles grew more complicated when Faulk left the game injured with 11 minutes, 2 seconds remaining.
It was backup Hunter Jones who threw into the arms of Northeast defensive back Tony Washington after the Putt-Payne touchdown to provide the exclamation point.
“The interception was one thing, but the strip-sack fumble by Deidrick Orange was outstanding,” Davis said. “That flipped field position and made a huge difference. Overall our defensive performance was outstanding.”